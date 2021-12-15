Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 11,252 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 176,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after buying an additional 143,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.54. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,722 shares of company stock valued at $895,489. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

