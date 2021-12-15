Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,134 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,764 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 236,969 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 449.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 288,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

