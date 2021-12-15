Private Advisor Group LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 217,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 130,668 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 61,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.