Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,582,000 after purchasing an additional 610,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 582,447 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 571.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 448,604 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 683.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 230,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 66.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 502,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,985,000 after purchasing an additional 201,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $387,571.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,148. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.