Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,474 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 17.1% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 3.67.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.