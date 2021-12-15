Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,789 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHLB. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,420 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,430 shares of company stock valued at $153,196. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $29.16.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

