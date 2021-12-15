Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $18,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 173,302 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PB stock opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.03. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

