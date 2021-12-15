Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

PRVB opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $371.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Provention Bio by 92.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

