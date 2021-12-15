Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,576,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.92. 22,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

