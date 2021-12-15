Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, a growth of 266.0% from the November 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,063,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PUGE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 76,673,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,394,336. Puget Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Puget Technologies

Puget Technologies, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in developing and selling consumer oriented products ready for rapid commercialization. The company’s first acquisition of an online travel technology firm is being leveraged to attract other merger and acquisition candidates in the online travel industry.

