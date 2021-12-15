Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, a growth of 266.0% from the November 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,063,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PUGE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 76,673,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,394,336. Puget Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Puget Technologies
