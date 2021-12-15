Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given New $7.60 Price Target at Bank of America

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $9.50 to $7.60 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.39 million, a P/E ratio of 152.50, a P/E/G ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

