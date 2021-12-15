Purplebricks Group’s (PURP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PURP. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of LON:PURP opened at GBX 24.60 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.32. The company has a market cap of £75.47 million and a P/E ratio of 12.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Purplebricks Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 112.77 ($1.49).

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

