Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

