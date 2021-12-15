Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Radius Health, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Radius Health in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Radius Health’s FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.
Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.
Radius Health stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000.
In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,578,862 shares of company stock worth $13,141,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Radius Health Company Profile
Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.
