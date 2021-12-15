Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Radius Health, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Radius Health in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Radius Health’s FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Radius Health stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,578,862 shares of company stock worth $13,141,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

