Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for RH Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.99 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.

NYSE RH opened at $568.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $631.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.25. RH has a 12 month low of $411.88 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,140,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,764,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,770,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,173,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 82.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

