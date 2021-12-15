QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of QNTQY opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

