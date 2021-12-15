QNB Corp. (QNBC) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on December 31st

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of QNB stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $127.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49. QNB has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $40.00.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.