Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFF. CIBC boosted their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$91.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of C$1.37 and a 52-week high of C$2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.95.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

