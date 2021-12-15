Raymond James Downgrades Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Market Perform

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JKHY. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

JKHY stock opened at $162.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.13. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

