RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Gap Up to $62.76

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.76, but opened at $65.50. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $64.78, with a volume of 909 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32. The company has a market cap of $560.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

