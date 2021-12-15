RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 72,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,828,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

RE/MAX stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $554.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 43.01%. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.87%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

