Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after acquiring an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

RETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. 10,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,113. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.95.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

