Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

12/3/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$169.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$169.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$168.00 to C$165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$167.00 to C$170.00.

11/24/2021 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$162.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$142.36 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$107.44 and a 1-year high of C$152.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$146.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$145.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.209999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

