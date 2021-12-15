REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $2,295,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.