Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Short Interest Update

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RYMDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,743. Relay Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relay Medical in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.

