Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.83 and last traded at $46.83. 13,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 648,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after purchasing an additional 332,452 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $360,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.