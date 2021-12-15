Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the November 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

RTOKY stock traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,062. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

RTOKY has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

