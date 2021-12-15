Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will earn $6.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLDR. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $80.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

