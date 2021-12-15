Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Sunday, December 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51.

BJRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $836.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

