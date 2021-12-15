Research Analysts Set Expectations for freenet AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for freenet in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for freenet’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRTAF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTAF opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.46.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

