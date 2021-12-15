ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $922.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce sales of $922.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $915.60 million and the highest is $935.00 million. ResMed posted sales of $800.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. ResMed’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.56. 579,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

