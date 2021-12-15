REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Down to $15.93

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $13.62. REV Group shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 2,569 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $813.22 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

