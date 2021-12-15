Reviewing Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) & Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management 136.60% 14.22% 2.11% Hersha Hospitality Trust -30.74% -10.42% -3.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $2.23 billion 5.26 -$891.16 million $1.94 4.16 Hersha Hospitality Trust $176.66 million 1.95 -$166.35 million ($2.33) -3.76

Hersha Hospitality Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Annaly Capital Management. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annaly Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.4% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Annaly Capital Management and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 4 1 0 2.20 Hersha Hospitality Trust 2 3 1 0 1.83

Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus price target of $9.06, suggesting a potential upside of 12.16%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets. The Commercial Real Estate group includes commercial mortgage, loans, securities, and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. The Middle Market Lending group provides financing to private equity backed middle market businesses across the capital structures. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Farrell and Wellington Jamie Denahan-Norris on February 18, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

