Reviewing BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and QUALCOMM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 3.16 -$1.32 million N/A N/A QUALCOMM $33.57 billion 6.07 $9.04 billion $7.87 23.12

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Risk and Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of QUALCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% QUALCOMM 26.94% 104.16% 22.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and QUALCOMM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A QUALCOMM 0 10 14 1 2.64

QUALCOMM has a consensus target price of $183.52, suggesting a potential upside of 0.85%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats BrewBilt Brewing on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc. engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses and provides rights to use portions of the firm’s intellectual property portfolio. The QSI segment focuses on opening new or expanding opportunities for its technologies and supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company was founded by Franklin P. Antonio, Adelia A. Coffman, Andrew Cohen, Klein Gilhousen, Irwin Mark Jacobs, Andrew J. Viterbi, and Harvey P. White in July 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

