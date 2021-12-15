Reviewing Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) and AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC)

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) and AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fuel Tech and AeroClean Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuel Tech -5.18% -3.09% -2.73% AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A

18.9% of Fuel Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Fuel Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fuel Tech and AeroClean Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuel Tech $22.55 million 1.93 -$4.28 million ($0.07) -20.57 AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AeroClean Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fuel Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fuel Tech and AeroClean Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuel Tech 0 0 1 0 3.00 AeroClean Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fuel Tech currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Fuel Tech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fuel Tech is more favorable than AeroClean Technologies.

Summary

Fuel Tech beats AeroClean Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment includes technologies to reduce nitrogen oxides emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources. The Fuel Chem Technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics, and chemical kinetics modeling boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces, and boilers. The Other segment includes those profit and loss items not allocated to either reportable segment. The company was founded by Burr T. Walter in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, IL.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

