Reviewing Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -10.81% N/A -3.78% Duck Creek Technologies -6.50% N/A N/A

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of -1.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Duck Creek Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $199.80 million 1.35 -$32.40 million ($1.89) -6.07 Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 14.07 -$16.93 million ($0.13) -213.38

Duck Creek Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Inspired Entertainment. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inspired Entertainment and Duck Creek Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 Duck Creek Technologies 0 1 8 0 2.89

Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 72.04%. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus price target of $50.22, suggesting a potential upside of 81.05%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than Inspired Entertainment.

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats Inspired Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience. The Server Based Gaming segment offers more traditional casino games such as slots, roulette and other table games. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

