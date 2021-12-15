Revomon Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Revomon has a market cap of $15.78 million and approximately $614,326.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00052984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.83 or 0.07841722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00076973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,981.88 or 0.99631063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.