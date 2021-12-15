ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

RWLK stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.02. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 333,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

