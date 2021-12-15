Richard F. Wallman Sells 2,000 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ROP opened at $466.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $476.45 and a 200-day moving average of $473.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,291,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $12,046,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

