Rocket Vault-RocketX Hits Market Cap of $10.42 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Vault-RocketX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00038347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.87 or 0.00202101 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.