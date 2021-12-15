Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Blake D. Moret Sells 1,240 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ROK stock opened at $342.62 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 236,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,647,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.