Roderick Wendt Sells 106,400 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roderick Wendt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50.

Shares of JELD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 915,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,970. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

