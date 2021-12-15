Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 360 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 443 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 377.92.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.