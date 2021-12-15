Roth Capital Reiterates Neutral Rating for Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ASPU has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

ASPU opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.70. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

