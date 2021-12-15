RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.26. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 176.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 796,018 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 103.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 550,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 222.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475,619 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 63.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,897,000 after acquiring an additional 282,959 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.