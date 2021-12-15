Rune (RUNE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,199.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Rune has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $4,199.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $240.22 or 0.00492640 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00055513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.00 or 0.08184623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00077174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.51 or 1.00115461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002599 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 9,161 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.