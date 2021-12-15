Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.
NASDAQ RUTH opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.30.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
