RWS (LON:RWS) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 690 ($9.12) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.70) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RWS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 737.75 ($9.75).

Get RWS alerts:

LON RWS opened at GBX 601.48 ($7.95) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23. RWS has a 52 week low of GBX 513 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 838 ($11.07). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 619.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 611.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950 ($39,579.75).

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.