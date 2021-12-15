RWS (LON:RWS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 810 ($10.70) target price on the stock.

Shares of RWS opened at GBX 591 ($7.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. RWS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 513 ($6.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 838 ($11.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 619.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 611.80.

Get RWS alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. RWS’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950 ($39,579.75).

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.