Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 638.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ryanair by 532.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYAAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

